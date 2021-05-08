Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 177,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.40. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $136.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

