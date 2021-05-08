Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 112.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $73.78 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

