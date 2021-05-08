Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 248.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $31,007,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,056 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.09.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.84. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

