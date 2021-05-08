Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 319 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.6% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

NYSE LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.