Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $138.37 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

