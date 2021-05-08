Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.11 EPS

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $496.75. The company had a trading volume of 703,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,380. The company’s fifty day moving average is $482.80 and its 200 day moving average is $501.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

