Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REG. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $66.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

