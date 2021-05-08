Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $62.18, but opened at $59.00. Redfin shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 81,555 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $298,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,216.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

