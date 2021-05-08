Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of REPH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,683. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

