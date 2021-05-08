Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RBGLY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $18.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

