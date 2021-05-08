RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. RE/MAX’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. RE/MAX updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,312. RE/MAX has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

