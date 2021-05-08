RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

RBB opened at $22.44 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $438.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 32.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

