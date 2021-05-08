Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $214.40 Million

Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) will report $214.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $212.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year sales of $871.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.20 million to $880.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $922.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of RYN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 413,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,296. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

