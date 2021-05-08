Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price objective on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.72.

SU stock opened at C$28.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion and a PE ratio of 1,592.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$14.28 and a 52 week high of C$29.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.16.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.26 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

