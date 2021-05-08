Raymond James Lowers Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target to $24.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.29 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

