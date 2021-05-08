Raymond James Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $120.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.
WESCO International stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.
In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the period.
About WESCO International
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.