Raymond James Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $120.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

WESCO International stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,322. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in WESCO International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,545,000 after buying an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,026 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 163,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,507 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

