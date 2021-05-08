Raymond James Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $69.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,995.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,287.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,365 shares of company stock worth $3,324,383. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

