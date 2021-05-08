Raymond James Cuts TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $100.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TTGT. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $74.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,695.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

