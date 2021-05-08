Raymond James Cuts loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $22.00

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LDI. Rowe initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of LDI opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $39.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

