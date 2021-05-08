Raymond James Cuts Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $174.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $179.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.78.

JKHY traded down $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.13. The stock had a trading volume of 470,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,503. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $200.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 37.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

