Raymond James Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $155.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.04.

XPO opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

