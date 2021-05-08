Raymond James Boosts QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $55.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. QCR has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $49.49.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in QCR by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in QCR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in QCR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QCR by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

