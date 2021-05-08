Raymond James Boosts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $95.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EHC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.