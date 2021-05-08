Ravencoin Classic Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $170,429.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,263.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.70 or 0.06067344 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.06 or 0.02360761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.58 or 0.00571323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00190060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.71 or 0.00784144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00650459 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.30 or 0.00520215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004862 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,700,795,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

