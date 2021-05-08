RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $850.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $821.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $864.94. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $467.10 and a 52-week high of $1,002.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

