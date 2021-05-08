RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €450.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €559.22 ($657.91).

RAA stock opened at €774.40 ($911.06) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €686.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €724.44.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

