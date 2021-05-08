Rarible Price Up 9% Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 9% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $19.34 or 0.00032586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $69.71 million and $1.93 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00080392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00020769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.53 or 0.00792611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00103311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,694.32 or 0.09592072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00044479 BTC.

About Rarible

RARI is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.