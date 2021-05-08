Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.10.

RPD stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.21. 1,083,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $38,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

