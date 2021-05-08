Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Rapid7 stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 1,083,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,943. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

