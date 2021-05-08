Rally (RLY) Achieves Market Cap of $146.61 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Rally has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $146.61 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00253751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 513.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $675.77 or 0.01151432 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.24 or 0.00743300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,704.88 or 1.00025841 BTC.

About Rally

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

