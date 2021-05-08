RAI Finance (RAI) Market Capitalization Tops $54.29 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $54.29 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

