Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Radware updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

Shares of RDWR opened at $27.83 on Friday. Radware has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

