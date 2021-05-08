Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Radius Health stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.60. 335,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,482. The stock has a market cap of $973.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on RDUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.