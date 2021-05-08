Radiant Logistics (RLGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 1.51. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58.

Separately, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Radiant Logistics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

