Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RXT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,585 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.81.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

