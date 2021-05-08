R1 RCM Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31.

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $25.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.36, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,000.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $972,929.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,761 shares of company stock worth $4,056,071 over the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $39,589,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in R1 RCM by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,590,000 after buying an additional 359,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $6,037,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

