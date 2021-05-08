Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Quotient Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $12.91. 1,447,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Quotient Technology has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.93.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $78,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 745,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,764,810.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,550. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

