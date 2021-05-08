Quantum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,763 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,861% compared to the typical daily volume of 95 call options.

QMCO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Quantum has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 million, a PE ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.55.

Get Quantum alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quantum by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quantum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $2,213,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at $1,666,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.