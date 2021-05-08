Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to report $98.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $98.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $401.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $448.28 million, with estimates ranging from $437.24 million to $457.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.93. 907,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,214. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

