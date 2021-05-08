QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Trimmed by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,978. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.80. The company has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

