QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.62 Billion

Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will report sales of $7.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year sales of $32.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $32.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $35.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.65 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,726,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,415,978. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

