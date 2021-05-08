QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 7th

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.83 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,913 shares of company stock worth $1,982,857. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

