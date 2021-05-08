QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on July 7th

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.
QTS Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 20.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $63.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.83 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,913 shares of company stock worth $1,982,857. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.
QTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.77.
About QTS Realty Trust
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
