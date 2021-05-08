QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QCR Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company of Quad City Bank and Trust Company. The Bank provides full service commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. “

Get QCR alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

QCRH stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.32.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that QCR will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after acquiring an additional 101,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in QCR by 127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in QCR by 9.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.