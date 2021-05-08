Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Issued By William Blair

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Under Armour in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE:UAA opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Under Armour by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $19,184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

