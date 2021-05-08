Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $16.97 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.99.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

