Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners LP Increased by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.13). Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 1.68%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMP. TheStreet cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.24 million, a P/E ratio of 334.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

