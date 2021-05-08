Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WBS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,135,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,354,000 after acquiring an additional 439,398 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,409 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

