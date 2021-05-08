Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Vaxart, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vaxart’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $849.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. Vaxart has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.