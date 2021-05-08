Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stelco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stelco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Stelco (TSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$489.50 million.

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

