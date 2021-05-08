Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $60.54 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,191,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,169,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

